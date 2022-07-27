Only two of the four Kenyan presidential candidates participated in a televised debate, forcing their opponent to “debate solo.” Only Professor George Wajackoyah and Deputy President William Ruto participated.

Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, had indicated he would not take part in the upcoming electoral debate. The fourth candidate is David Mwaure Waihiga.

Deputy President William Ruto arrived at the venue for the debate just a few minutes before it started.

With his main opponent, Raila Odinga, having made good on his threat to stay away – he stood next to an empty podium and fielded questions from the two moderators.

It was time to account for statements that he has made on the campaign platform, from issues on public debt.

“What we cannot entertain as a country is a position that we do not pay. That we are in a position where we can’t service our debt, that we need to go out there and renegotiate our debt. I think that would send the wrong signal,” said Ruto.

To allegations that he is corrupt and what he will do when elected. Ruto’s time at the public broadcaster was not an easy one.

He said: “We have five million young people who are not working, we have 15 million Kenyans who today are blacklisted in CRB (credit rating bureau), we have 10 million citizens who have no access to credit in the micro and small enterprise sector and I believe I’m the candidate with a plan to be able to get Kenya to the next level.”

In the video below, Sarah Kimani reports that some Kenyans say that it would have been good for Raila Odinga to debate with Ruto:

Ruto who is campaigning to succeed his boss, Uhuru Kenyatta, vowed to accept the results of next month’s general elections.

Earlier in the day, yet another presidential candidate debated solo after his rival opted out. Prof. George Wajackoyah protested the division of the debate according to candidate popularity.