Kenya’s President-elect William Ruto will be sworn in on August 30 if presidential election results are not contested in court.

According to Kenya’s law on transition, a new president should be sworn in on the first Tuesday following the 14th day after the declaration of the final results.

On Monday evening, presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua tweeted: “It’s not over, until it’s over” in response to the declaration of William Ruto as the winner of the just concluded elections.

Odinga, however, remains quiet and it is not clear if the Azimio la Umoja one Kenya Alliance, the alliance that he leads will go to court to contest the outcome of the polls.

According to the law, anyone dissatisfied with the declaration of the presidential election results has seven days from the date of the announcement to file a petition at the Supreme Court.

The court then has 14 days to hear and determine the petition. In 2017, the Supreme Court nullified president Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory over what it termed as illegalities and irregularities.

The court ordered a repeat of the presidential elections but odinga who had contested the results boycotted the elections.`

Election results

Earlier, Ruto advised those who are aggrieved with the election results to approach the courts of law.

He addressed the media after the country’s electoral commission declared him the winner of last Tuesday’s election.

Kenya’s deputy president defeated the over five-time contender Raila Odinga in the tightly-contested presidential election.

Ruto says Kenya is a democratic country.

“The outcome of the election is declared by the retaining officer. It is not declared by the commission. The retaining officer for the Presidential is the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Wafula Chebukati in this case.”

“[Any] person [who has] issues about this election, they know what to do. It will not be the first time. We are a democratic country. We have built robust institutions that can undertake the resolution of any issue,” adds Ruto.

The video below, is William Ruto’s address:



Messages of congratulations

Some African leaders have taken to social media to congratulate and express their well wishes for Ruto.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he has no doubt that Ruto will serve his country well and the entire continent with sheer distinction as well.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has wished him all the best in his endeavors and says he looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties.

President of Somalia Mohammed Farmaajo says the Kenyan president-elect ran an enriching and overpowering campaign and wished him well in fulfilling his vision.

In the video below, SABC Correspondent in Kenya, Sarah Kimani is being intervieed:

