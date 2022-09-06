Kenyan President-elect William Ruto has taken a swipe at those who were vehemently opposed to the electoral body after it declared him the winner of the tightly contested polls.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga launched a petition challenging the outcome of the results.

The country is now preparing for Ruto’s inauguration which is expected to take place next Tuesday.

Ruto says now his task is to unite Kenyans.

“Democracy is expected to unite people, strengthen and improve our institutions and must not become acrimonious, fearful and desperate enterprises. We offered alternatives to the citizens. We are only competitors and not enemies and we must strengthen and not weaken it,” says Ruto.

William Ruto is to be inaugurated next week as Kenya’s president:

Kenya’s Supreme Court on Monday upheld the August 9, 2022 election of Ruto as President in a unanimous decision, Chief Justice Martha Koome said, throwing out a petition brought by opposition leader Odinga.

“This is a unanimous decision of the court … this court upholds the election of the first respondent (William Ruto) as the president-elect,” Koome, the chief justice and head of the court, said during a televised ruling.

Ruto, 55, who has been serving as outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy since 2013, takes the helm of a Western ally in an unstable region, which also hosts the regional headquarters of many global companies and organisations.

While generally stable, Kenya has seen repeated instances of election-related violence, often along ethnic lines.

Ruto will be sworn in as Kenya’s fifth president at a time when the East African nation faces several challenges including billions of dollars in loans and the soaring costs of basic commodities such as food and fuel.

