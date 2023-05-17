The transformation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) came under the spotlight when Kenyan President William Ruto addressed the Pan African Parliament in Johannesburg.

Ruto says it is an injustice that 80 years since the UN was formed, the world body is still untransformed, particularly in the Security Council.

The UN has come under fire for failure to resolve many conflicts around the world.

Ruto says Africa must have two seats in the UN Security Council.

“We are a continent of 1.2 billion people, it is not fair it is not correct that we have no say in the United Nations Security Council. It is not correct. That architecture was built 80 years ago. It is no longer fit for purpose and therefore we must appropriate our place and we must state our case.”

The Kenyan President has also called for the transformation of the IMF and the World Bank.

There has been growing criticisms that terms attached to multi-lateral loans are largely unfavourable towards many developing countries in Africa.

“The current financial infrastructure of the World Bank, IMF and multilateral lenders does not work for us. In fact, it is a case where these institutions have profiled Africa as a risky investment and as a result they have made investments impossible in Africa.”

VIDEO | William Ruto says Africa has what it takes to lead in climate talks: