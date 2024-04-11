Rustenburg family calls for justice after man mauled to death by dogs

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Sedi family in Rustenburg is calling for justice. This after the 40-year-old, Moeletsi Sedi, was mauled to death by dogs on Saturday at his workplace.

His family says he was attacked by the same dogs last year and at the time he complained that his employer deliberately released the dogs to bite him.

In October Moeletsi Sedi sent this distressing voice note to his family.

“This guy is the one who made sure that the dog bites me. He’s the one who releases the dogs to us. I heard him on Saturday saying this dog starts with me, it must go to Thabang and then Freddy. He said myself, Freddy and Thabang are giving him a hard time,” the deceased said.

The family was visibly distraught.

“I’m hurt. This was my child. Even when I was going home, I knew he’d stay behind with my children and keep my yard clean. Mahlaula, I’m going to fight for you. Please help me. I’m heartbroken. He died like a dog,” says his aunt Motshidisi Sedi.

They believe that Sedi’s employer should have kept him safe.

“He’s the owner of the company, he knows there are people working for him. So, he must keep the dogs away when he knows that he’s coming yet he doesn’t do that. So, this means he killed him. It was his intention. We are hurt. He worked there for 20 years. This is how he thanks him, by releasing the dogs to kill him. After 20 years working for him, he’s now dead,” says uncle Sello Sedi.

A local citizen group says the dogs’ owner must be charged with murder.

“We’d gladly appreciate the extent of the law to be applied because we got standards such as video footage on the premises that have taken place. We’ve got a similar incident that took place of a very same person who has now recently been killed by the very same dogs. I think six months ago, we look at the dates. He was bitten by dogs, the same dogs, same premises, same owner. So, we can’t just allow the process to just leave it at an inquest docket, we need to level it up to a schedule 6 offence that he must face the full might of the law, or face charges of murder,” says Tumisang Gaba, Greater Rustenburg Citizen Forum Secretary.

Police say investigations are ongoing.

“We can confirm that police are investigating an inquest case, also called a judicial inquiry, after an incident was reported on Saturday at a small holding Waterkloof outside Rustenburg. Police were called to a scene where a body of Moeletsi Moses Sedi, aged 40, was found lying on the ground. He had visible bite marks on his body, and he was declared dead by paramedics on the scene. The owner of the two pit bulls was not home during the incident,” says Colonel Adéle Myburgh, NW Police Spokesperson.

Police say the dogs have been removed by the SPCA.

Meanwhile the owner of the dogs referred all SABC inquiries to his legal representative.