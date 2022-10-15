It’s just 36 days before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It will be the first time in history that the event is staged in the Middle East.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished Qatar success in hosting the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Russia hosted the 2018 event, but its national team was barred by FIFA from participating in the 2022 edition, shortly after Moscow launched its military intervention in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly continues to examine Qatar’s progress in workers’ rights.

Foreign nationals make up the majority of the Gulf state’s 2,8 million population and it expects 1,2 million visitors.

Fan Leaders 🤝 David Beckham The former England captain shared his thoughts with some lucky supporters, and anticipates a great tournament for players and fans at #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/sAhE7QpDj7 — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022en) October 9, 2022

“It’s not only about football, it’s about 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲.” 🫂 Taufic Abdul Mumin and Mohammed Muntari describe the family that is the Black Stars of Doha FC. 🇬🇭😍 pic.twitter.com/Tebj36pwLo — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022en) October 7, 2022