Russia’s polar seismic vessel, the Akademik Alexander Karpinsky has docked at Cape Town’s harbour amid protests by environmental movements.

Climate activism group, Extinction Rebellion, is expected to protest at the harbour again on Sunday. The vessel sails under the flag of Russia and according to the activists belongs to a Russian Geological Exploration company.

The environmental organisation claims the vessel will carry out seismic surveys for early-stage prospecting of minerals in Antarctica.

The movement says South Africa, as part of the Antarctic Treaty, should not allow any ship supporting the mining of minerals and hydrocarbons in the Antarctic to use docking facilities in Cape Town.