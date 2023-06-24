Russian army helicopters opened fire on a Wagner mercenary military convoy on the M4highway outside the city of Voronezh on Saturday, a Reuters witness said.

Authorities in Russia’s Lipetsk region on Saturday asked people to stay inside their homes for security reasons.

They issued the warning amid reports that mutinous Wagner mercenaries were transiting the region en route to Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday vowed to crush an armed mutiny after the private army of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin seized control of a southern city as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership.

In Russia’s first armed insurrection since the Chechen wars decades ago, heavily armed fighters from Prigozhin’s Wagner militia were in control of the streets of Rostov-on-Don, a city of more than a million people close to the border with Ukraine.

Prigozhin, whose private army fought the bloodiest battles in Ukraine even as he feuded for months with the top brass, said he had captured the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District after leading his forces into Russia from Ukraine.

Russia dismisses alleged missile strikes as Ukraine’s propaganda of misinformation:

In Rostov, which serves as the main rear logistical hub for Russia’s entire invasion force, residents milled about, filming on mobile phones, as Wagner fighters in armoured vehicles and huge battle tanks took up positions in the city centre.

In Moscow, there was an increased security presence on the streets. Red Square was blocked off by metal barriers.

Meanwhile, Germany is monitoring developments in Russia very closely and is in close contact with its international partners, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbocktweeted on Saturday.

“German nationals in Russia should definitely take advantage of our adapted travel advice,” she said after the ministry told travellers to avoid Moscow city centre.