Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Russian air attacks kill 12 in Kyiv region, on sixth day of strikes

Residents stand in front of their apartment building damaged by a Russian missile strike in the town of Boryspil, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine on September 1, 2026.
  • Residents stand in front of their apartment building damaged by a Russian missile strike in the town of Boryspil, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine on September 1, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Russian air attacks have killed 12 people and injured several more in Kyiv and the surrounding region early on Tuesday, authorities said, in the sixth consecutive day of strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour in 2022, has escalated its air attacks against Ukraine in recent months, as its progress has slowed dramatically on the battlefield.

Swarms of drones have plagued Kyiv and nearby areas in the last five days, killing residents, damaging homes and warehouses. Many of them are newer versions, powered by jet engines, making them harder to intercept. The near round-the-clock attacks have upended daily routines for millions with hours-long air-raid alerts.

More explosions were heard in the capital on Tuesday morning, a Reuters witness said.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russian drones and ballistic missiles had targeted residential areas and railway infrastructure in the heavy overnight attacks.

He called on Ukraine’s allies to increase economic pressure on Russia, and to renew discussions about using Russia’s frozen assets overseas to provide funding for Ukraine’s war effort.

“It is time to signal (to) the Kremlin that imitating diplomacy does not work anymore,” Sybiha said in a post on X. He urged allies to provide Ukraine with more air defences, as it runs critically low on the United States (US)-made Patriot interceptors capable of stopping Russia’s ballistic missiles.

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News