President Cyril Ramaphosa says Africa is still facing lingering economic effects from the coronavirus pandemic and has been hit hard by rising food costs linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He was speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria where he earlier hosted the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Ramaphosa has also thanked Scholz for helping the country to open the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility in the Eastern Cape.

Ramaphosa outlined some crucial topics they discussed.

“The Federal Republic of Germany has been a dependable partner and supporter of our efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. We also discussed the support Germany can lend to our efforts to ensure that vaccines produced in Africa are given greater market share in developed countries. Scholz and I also discussed broad range of international issues, these include a greater pursuit of peace in the African continent. We also discussed the war in Ukraine and the need for the international community to encourage dialogue and negotiation towards a ceasefire and a peaceful negotiations.”

President Ramaphosa also said he hopes that the visit of AU Chair, Senegalese President Mackey Sall, to Moscow and Kyiv will yield much-needed results.

President Ramaphosa also emphasised South Africa’s call for an end to hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. Scholz said European Union member countries are also discussing an oil embargo against Russia.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo says the Russia-Ukraine conflict is affecting Africa’s gains in fighting socio-economic challenges.

He addressed the opening ceremony of the African Development Bank’s annual meeting in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

