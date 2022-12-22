Russia said on Thursday that supplies of United States (US) Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington, would not help settle the conflict or prevent Russia from achieving its goals.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there had been no signs of readiness for peace talks during Zelenskyy’s visit, proving that the United States was fighting a proxy war with Russia “to the last Ukrainian”.

Zelenskyy told the US Congress on Wednesday that aid to his country was an investment in democracy as he invoked battles against the Nazis in World War Two to press for more assistance in the war against Russia.

Zelenskyy’s comments came as Republicans some of whom have voiced increasing scepticism about sending so much aid to Ukraine are set to take control of the US House of Representatives from Democrats on January 3.

The United States announced another $1.85 billion in military aid for Ukraine, including the Patriot air defence system to help it ward off barrages of Russian missiles.

Zelenskyy said the Patriot system was an important step in creating an air shield.

“This is the only way that we can deprive the terrorist state of its main instrument of terror – the possibility to hit our cities, our energy,” Zelenskyy told a White House news conference, standing next to President Joe Biden.

“We would like to get more Patriots we are in war,” Zelenskyy told reporters at the White House.

Some Republicans have urged an end to aid and an audit to trace how allocated money has been spent.

Russia says it launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24 to rid it of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and the West describe Russia’s actions as an unprovoked war of aggression that has killed.

Ukrainian President addresses US congress:

‘RUSSIA MUST LOSE’

Congress is on the verge of approving an additional $44.9 billion in emergency military and economic assistance, on top of some $50 billion already sent to Ukraine this year as Europe’s biggest land conflict since World War Two drags on.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a joint meeting of the US Congress at the US Capitol in Washington.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Washington was seeing no sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to engage in peacemaking.

Zelenskyy’s aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, said the United States had “finally pinpointed the baseline” in the conflict.

“1. Russia must lose. 2. No ‘territory in exchange for pseudo/world’ compromises. 3. Ukraine will receive all necessary military aid. As much as possible. 4. No one cares about Russia’s ‘talk to us’ hysteria…,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine has come under repeated Russian strikes targeting its energy infrastructure in recent weeks, leaving millions without power or running water in the dead of winter.

Zelenskyy congratulated electrical workers for working round the clock, trying to keep the lights on as they marked Power Engineers’ Day on Thursday, a day after the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year.

“Even if the enemy can temporarily leave us without light, it will still never succeed in leaving us without the desire to make things right, to mend and restore to normal,” he said on Telegram. “…Together we will overcome any darkness.”

Serhiy Popko, the Kyiv city military administration chief, said the main problem was not power generation, but delivering electricity to households.

PROVOCATIVE ACTIONS

TASS news agency earlier cited Russia’s US ambassador as saying that Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States confirmed that Washington’s statements about not wanting a conflict with Russia were empty words.

America’s provocative actions were leading to an escalation, the consequences of which were impossible to imagine, TASS cited Anatoly Antonov as saying.

Moscow said last week that Patriot systems if delivered to Ukraine, would be a legitimate target for Russian strikes.

Zelenskyy joined a long list of world leaders to address joint meetings of the US Senate and House, including British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, kings, queens and one pope.

Putin on Wednesday promised to give his military whatever it needs to prosecute the war and backed a plan to boost the size of the armed forces by more than 30%.