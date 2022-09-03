The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation announced during their daily briefing on Saturday that Ukrainian forces attempted to capture the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in an attack on the facility on Friday night.

The ministry said a Ukrainian naval force of more than 250 troops attempted to land on the coast of a lake near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine at around 23:00 local time on Friday.

Russia said its forces foiled the attack using military helicopters and fighter jets.

Reuters was unable to verify the report.