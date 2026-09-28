Russia challenges US over South Africa’s exclusion from G20

Russia has directly challenged the United States over its exclusion of South Africa from the G20, arguing Washington had no authority to shut a full member out of the grouping.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking at the UN, indicated that he raised the matter personally with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, insisting the G20 presidency did not give Washington the power to decide which member states can participate.

The intervention adds Moscow’s diplomatic weight to Pretoria’s rejection of its exclusion after Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited to attend the Miami Summit in December despite facing an ICC arrest warrant.

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Lavrov says a G20 invitation was effectively notification to an existing member of when and where a summit will take place — and did not give the hosting country the right to withhold such an invitation from a member state.

He says removing South Africa, while inviting Poland, went beyond Washington’s authority.

Pretoria maintains that, as a founding G20 member, it has a right to participate, but International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola says South Africa will not attend without an invitation, nor would it call for a boycott.