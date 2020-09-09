Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, who were detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia September 29, 2019.

Russia’s foreign minister criticised Germany on Wednesday over its handling of official requests by Moscow about the condition of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Interfax news agency reported.

Navalny, an opponent of President Vladimir Putin, is being treated in a Berlin hospital where he was taken after falling ill on a Russian domestic flight. Germany says he was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok. Russia has said it has seen no evidence he was poisoned.

“We have gathered a lot of questions for our German colleagues on the completely inappropriate attitude toward official requests we send to Berlin,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted by Interfax as telling a news conference.

Germany’s ambassador to Moscow was due to visit the foreign ministry later on Wednesday.

Lavrov added that Russia was dissatisfied with the “absolutely unacceptable tone” in which he said Germany was communicating its position to the global community.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday Russia needs to see the analysis that indicates Navalny was poisoned before it can open an investigation.