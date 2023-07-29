The Russia-Africa Summit has come to a close with African nations signing several agreements on cooperation with Russia.

At the Summit, African leaders sounded the calls for independence from Western influence in the wake of their potentially beneficial engagements with Russia, which has been criticised for its war with Ukraine.

African leaders call for independence from Western influence

Africa needs to be independent – that was South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa’s message on the final day of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.

President Ramaphosa is one of 17 African heads of state taking part in the summit intended to create cooperation and strategic development ties with Russia.

Ramaphosa says, “African countries as sovereign states are able to also pursue their own independent foreign policy approaches that are not beholden to any other major global power or blocks.”

A member of the African leader’s Peace mission, President Ramaphosa yet again emphasises Africa’s desire to see Russia arrive at a peaceful settlement in its conflict with Ukraine.

The conflict has had adverse effects on Africa; leading to food and energy shortages.

President South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa says, “It is our hope that constructive engagement and negotiations can bring about an end to the ongoing conflict between Russia Federation and Ukraine.”

The summit in St. Petersburg has been a platform for Russia to forge ties with African nations.

Russia has offered to invest in energy, security, agriculture, and education.

The Kremlin has also promised to supply its grain and other food to six African countries free of charge.

CEO of Leading Ladies of Africa, Zodwa Mogami says, “When you deal with partners who deal with you out of respect, who say you have the minerals, let us come in with the expertise, the knowledge, let’s share and share equally as opposed to what Africa has been dealing with in the past few years which has been like a master-servant kind of relationship.”

With the growing geopolitical tide, South Africa hosts the next African engagement with Russia at the BRICS Summit in August.

Some African countries have requested to join the bloc.

Chairperson of the African National Congress’s International Relations Subcommittee, Nomvula Mokonyane says, “Ours is about a multilateral system that has to be supported and therefore a multipolar system is the way to go. So the growth of BRICS is also promoting diversity but also shows that something must be done.”

President Vladimir Putin will not attend physically.

Overall, the engagements at this year’s Russia-Africa Summit have been yielding for the continent.

Russia says it will support African nations in investment and infrastructural development but remains far off from reaching a solution over the Ukraine conflict despite the efforts by African leaders. -Reporting by SABC News Leon Ssenyange from St. Petersburg, Russia