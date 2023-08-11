The Rural Women’s Assembly has held a picket outside Parliament in Cape Town to raise awareness on their campaign called One Women-One Hectare.

The group says they want to highlight the plight of women when it comes to land ownership and they strategically chose Women’s Month to do this.

The group consists of women from rural areas across the country.

One of the leaders of the group, Norah Mlondobozi says, “Our main objective behind this picket is that we have demand as the rural women as rural assembly South Africa. We want land. South Africa has vast land which majority of it is owned by commercial farmers. But we as rural women who are in the rural areas who are struggling, we do not have land. So, we have submitted our demands to the government saying that we just only want one hectare, just a size of football field, to have to produce food for our families.”