The Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT) say they are pleased with efforts taken during the COVID-19 lockdown to ensure the continuation of schooling despite schools being closed.

Companies including NGOs have come forth to broadcast of lessons.

“The NECT/DBE did monitoring and evaluation of the COVID-19 response package and found that most households – rural and urban – are embracing the concept of e-learning or following broadcasts for lessons. Although there is an overflow of information coming through these channels, through ongoing support, it is becoming to assist learners, teachers and parents to keep the momentum of learning going,” reads in part the statement issued by DBE and NECT.

Online solutions are reported to have also received a boost, with the addition of curriculum support for learners in Grades 10, 11 and 12 and Early Childhood Development (ECD).

The emphasis has been on subjects like Mathematics, Physical Sciences, English FAL, Life Sciences, Accounting and different African languages under the ECD offering.

