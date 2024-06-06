Runners confident ahead of Comrades Marathon on Sunday

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Some runners in Kimberley in the Northern Cape are gearing up for the 97th Comrades Marathon set to take place this Sunday in KwaZulu-Natal. Over 20,000 runners from all over the world are expected to partake in the 85-km marathon, regarded as the richest race on the African continent.

The cash price for this year’s race is over R4 million.

With the ultimate human race just days away, runners say they have prepared adequately and are ready.

A Comrades novice, Tshepo Pelo, says he looks forward to the race and hopes to make the cut-off of 12 hours.

“My goal, as a first-time runner, is to finish the race, have fun, meet new people and bring back a medal. I have never done anything more than 56 km. So, you can imagine that I don’t know what’s going to happen, but whatever happens, we have prepared for it,” he said.

Lobisa Van Wyk, who is returning for the second time this year, says she hopes to improve her finishing time.

“I’m hoping to do better with my time, put in a lot of mileage, be out there and enjoy it and be confident,” she says.

Another runner, returning for the third time, Puleng Pharasi, maintains this time around she’s not only running for herself, but to raise awareness about Lupus – a chronic ailment that affects some of her loved ones.

“I decided to put in more work in this year’s training by running a lot of mileage and doing a lot of hill training, and speed sessions. So, I’m really hoping this year will be better and I hope to enjoy is come back with a better time,” she said.

The runners making their trip to the coast soon say they are taking it easy ahead of the ultimate human race.

Biopelo Marima qualifies to run the Comrades Marathon after 2 years of failing