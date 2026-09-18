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Ruling on bail for accused in Zolani Tete murder case expected

  • Former boxing world champion, Zolani Tete.
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @cherylroberts00
Abongile Dumako

A ruling is expected to be delivered in the Mdantsane Magistrates’ Court, in the Eastern Cape, in the bail application of the two men accused of their role in the murder of former boxing champion Zolani Tete.

They include the 22-year-old alleged mastermind and the alleged middleman.

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The matter was postponed after the court heard new evidence relating to the ballistic report concerning the firearm and ammunition used during the crime.

The legal representative of applicant number two, Asanda Phakade, argued that the new evidence does not sufficiently link his client to the crime scene or justify his continued detention.

Tete was gunned down three weeks ago outside his home in Mdantsane.

RELATED VIDEO | Family welcomes progress in Zolani Tete murder probe:

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