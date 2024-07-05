Rugby legends tip Boks to beat Ireland

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Springbok team selected to take on Ireland in the first of two test matches, is seen as a continuation of World Cup momentum, getting the thumbs up from rugby legends in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The 23-man squad contains 20 World Cup winners as the coach, Rassie Erasmus, aims to beat the second ranked national team in the world for the first time in eight years.

The local legends also believe that the altitude at Loftus Versveld will aid the Boks. Nelson Mandela Bay is home to many Bok legends and administrators who know a thing or two about the game.

Ireland will be no pushovers, but the legends say the reliable boot of Handre Pollard will be key in what’s expected to be a close game. And Springbok head coach, Rassie Erasmus is yet to be victorious against the Irish.

“Look I have no doubt that the Springboks will win the game, we have Pollard, and we trust him, it’s going to be a big game, we are optimistic, but we are anticipating a close game,” says former African Bombers RFC President Fezi Majola.

“We have won the World Cup back-to-back, but we have not beaten Ireland, so they will go to the game very confident and remember they will look down on us, that is when we must hit them very hard,” says former Springbok Manager Zola Yeye.

“There is no way Ireland can beat us in the highveld, Rassie has selected experienced players, he is sticking to players that won him the World Cup. There is no need to panic, tomorrow we will win period,” says President of Young Collegians RFU Dan Ncape.

A mentor of the Bok captain, Siya Kolisi says the team must continue to play for one another.

“I have no doubt that the Springboks will win but they must forget about the past and focus more on the future. They must trust one another and stick to Rassie’s game plan, they are also confident, but home advantage will play a pivotal role,” says Siya Kolisi’s mentor Eric Songwiqi.

“From a coaching perspective, we have a team, and we have a strong pack of forwards that can give our back line a ball, and Willie Le Roux can read the game perfectly and we must pass to our wings to finish them off,” says local coach Theo Pietersen.

Kick off in Pretoria on Saturday is at 5pm.