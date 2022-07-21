Rueben E Brigety has been confirmed by the United States Senate as the next Ambassador to South Africa.

The Senate confirmed the replacement to Ambassador Lana Marks by a 55 to 40 margin.

The next envoy to Pretoria will be accompanied by his physician wife Dr Leelie Selassie, an ICU doctor born in Ethiopia.

Brigety acknowledged his Senate confirmation after the news of his nomination was first reported by SABC News as far back as November 2021. His name was formally sent to the Senate by the White House in February 2022.

Brigety resigned his position as President of the University of the South in Tennessee soon after news of his nomination broke.

He tweeted Thursday: “Yebo, honoured to be confirmed by the US Senate, we look forward to getting there soon”.

Brigety has vast experience as a diplomat indulging as US Ambassador to the African Union and as Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs in the State Department.

