The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has commended travelers for being well behaved during the Easter season, but added that it remains a concern that hundreds of people have been arrested across the country for several offences.

The RTMC says over 600 people have been arrested.

Traffic volumes are expected to rise on South African roads, as people make their way back home following the long Easter weekend.

The N3 Toll Concession says traffic volumes are expected to peak tomorrow as travellers who visited KwaZulu-Natal return home.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson, Simon Zwane says “The conduct of many motorists on the roads has been commendable- the majority of them have behaved very well. But of course there are those who have not been behaving well- but we know tomorrow a large majority of people will be driving back and we are advising to really restrain themselves and resist the temptation to break the rules of the roads, because there are many people who’ve already been arrested. There’s about 699- people already arrested for drunken driving, speeding, producing false documentation, among other offences.”