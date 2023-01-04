The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has confirmed that all lanes have been re-opened on the N3 between Frankford and Wilge Plaza in the Free State, following Tuesday’s multi vehicle crash. The incident claimed four lives.

The crash involved three light motor vehicles and a minibus taxi. RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane says six people were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

“It’s an accident that happened in the afternoon. It would seem that one driver lost control of the car and collided with another. That collision led to a fourth vehicle getting involved. It’s four people that have died from that accident. Investigations are continuing, it seems that there was human error.”

A look at traffic on national roads

The Provincial Emergency Medical Services Spokesperson Sipho Towa said the injured have been transported to Mafube Hospital in Frankfort.

“One passenger suffered serious injuries and two suffered moderate injuries and three suffered minor injuries. Passengers in the minibus taxi were all treated for shock on scene and unfortunately four people were declared dead on scene being two males and two females,” Towa explained

Several deaths reported, emergency services on scene, road closed: