[File Image] RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane says they have already obtained some information on the incident and are following leads to be able to conclude the matter.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has noted with concern a video circulating on social media platforms in which a man wearing what looks like a traffic officer’s uniform is seen assaulting a motorist.

It says this is “an act of pure criminality and thuggery”.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane says such behaviour is unacceptable.

“RTMC has already obtained some information on the incident and is following leads to be able to conclude the matter. We are urging any members of the public with any information to contact us on our WhatsApp (083 293 7989) line or on ntacu@rtmc.co.za,” says Zwane.

In the video, a man wearing what appears to be a traffic officer’s uniform can be heard ordering the motorist to drive off before cocking his handgun and physically assaulting the driver.

In a series of tweets, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has described the alleged traffic officer as a thug and not a traffic police officer.