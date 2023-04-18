Hemedti added that the Sudanese Armed Forces failed to “honor the ceasefire, bombing densely populated areas from the air and endangering civilian lives”.

“We await further discussions with the US secretary of state on how to best address these violations,” he said in a series of tweets.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s army on Tuesday denied knowledge of any 24-hour ceasefire.

“We have entered a critical phase and our efforts are focused on achieving goals on an operational level,” the army said in a statement following days of clashes with the RSF.