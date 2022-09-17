The eNyokeni Royal Palace is abuzz with activities as thousands of maidens, dressed in colourful traditional attire, prepare to present the reed.

Maidens from different parts of the country started arriving at Enyokeni royal palace on Friday night. They are expected to present their reeds to AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Saturday.

AmaZulu King Misuzulu is expected to address the maidens at the ceremony.

2022 AmaZulu Reed Dance-Umkhosi Womhlanga at Enyokeni palace

Positive values

Amongst them is a 28-year-old, Lungile Hadebe, who is a Biokinetics and works for Maritzburg United Soccer Club.

She says Umkhosi Womhlanga has taught her a lot about positive values.

“Ever since I joined, I felt at home because it is something that I have been eager to join even though at the age of 28. It is an exciting journey for me. It is a great journey actually. It is not about the age, as long as you have self love , why not just do it and enjoy new a experience. Maybe motivate other girls. You do not have to be a teen, even older girls have self love and preservation for yourself,” says Hadebe.

The ceremony was revived by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini in 1984 as a way to fight social problems facing young girls, including teenage pregnancy and HIV/Aids.

The ceremony is the culmination of regular camps, during which positive values are instilled.These include lessons on womanhood, how to value themselves, and becoming independent adults.

VIDEO | Latest on preparations for the annual AmaZulu Reed Dance:

Tensions ran high on Friday

Tensions ran high as over ten men, some of whom are members of the AmaZulu Royal family, disrupted an SABC News interview with the spokesperson of the faction of the royal family who supports Prince Simakade Zulu.

There have been disagreements since the start of the week between those supporting Prince Simakade and the official representatives of the Royal Household, over the use of the Enyokeni Palace at Nongoma for Saturday’s Reed Dance.

Security was beefed up

Security was beefed up ahead of the annual Reed Dance ceremony that will be taking place at eNyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, on n Saturday.

The Reed Dance ceremony is known as ‘Umkhosi WoMhlanga’ isiZulu.

This after some members of the royal family, who support the claim by Prince Simakade Zulu to the throne, said that it would be provocative to hold the ceremony at the Enyokeni Royal Palace.

More police units have been deployed to ensure that the Reed Dance is not disrupted.