Royal AM and SuperSport United played out to a 1-1 draw at the Chatsworth stadium in Durban on Saturday. The visitors were the first to find the back of the net, only for the home side to restore parity before halftime.

Royal AM came into this encounter keen to move into the top eight on the Dstv Premiership log. SuperSport, on the other hand, were looking to cement their second spot with a victory away from home.

A handful braved the inclement weather to be witnesses at the Chatsworth stadium.

The visitors were the first to ask questions, but the home side’s defence stood its ground. Twenty-five minutes into the match, Matsatsantsa opened the scoring following a well taken corner-kick with Bradley Grobler netting his 99th goal in domestic football.

However, Thwihli-thwahla were not to be outdone in their own backyard. They responded before halftime and restored parity. At halftime, they were level pegging at 1-1.

After the hour mark, SuperSport pushed bodies forward, with Maseko leading the line. Matsatsantsa were disappointed to see the flag from the assistant referee following their move.

SuperSport brought in Thamsanqa Gabuza for Zakhele Lepasa in an effort to go for maximum points. However, nothing could separate the two sides as they settled for the 1-1 stalement.