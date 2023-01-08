Royal AM have earned bragging rights in the KwaZulu-Natal derby, after beating Amazulu 2-0 in the DSTV Premiership match at the Chatsworth stadium in Durban on Sunday. Royal AM have now moved to the fifth position on the log.

Royal AM were quickly off the mark dominating the early stages of the match, and Ricardo Nascimento’s tame header was easily saved by Amazulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa. It came as no surprise when the home team opened the scoring moments later, when Sera Motebang’s powerful header beat Mothwa hands down.

The home team almost scored the second goal, but Mothwa produced a brilliant save to deny Ricardo Nascimento from the set piece.

Amazulu’s first real opportunity came ten minutes before half time, but captain Makhaula Makhehleni was offside when his effort was saved by goalkeeper Patrick Nyame. Royal AM almost caught Amazulu on the break, but Mothwa was alert to the danger to clear the ball to safety.

There was drama and confusion in the 68th minute, when Motebang’s powerful shot hit the cross bar, the assistant referee controversially awarded a goal, although the ball clearly did not cross the line. Eventually the referee did overturn the decision, and it remained 1-0 to the home team.

The visitors piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser, but substitute Lehlohonolo Majoro fluffed the opportunity. Royal AM sealed all the three points six minutes from time, when the substitute Mxolisi Macuphu converted a cross from Menzi Masuku.

Amazulu had at least three opportunities to pull one goal back in injury time, but it was not to be. The hosts have now accumulated 20 points with six wins, two draws and seven losses, while Amazulu have amassed 18 points with four wins, six draws and five defeats.

Royal AM’s next fixture is another KZN derby against Maritzburg United next weekend, while Amazulu will be away to Kaizer Chiefs.