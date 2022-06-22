Finland’s Kalle Rovanpera was fastest in Wednesday’s shakedown for Safari Rally Kenya. The Toyota driver is leading the overall World Rally Championship with 120 points.

Safari Rally Kenya is the sixth round. Wednesday’s 5.5 km warm-up took place on the Loldia track, overlooking Lake Naivasha. Rovanpera set a time of three minutes, 42.1 seconds.

That was half a second ahead of the Hyundai driven by Belgium’s Thierry Neuville who is also second in the overall championship.

Frenchman Sebastian Loeb’s Ford was another 1.3 seconds further back.

Safari Rally Kenya runs from June 23 to June 26.