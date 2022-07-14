Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was born on 18 July 1918 in the Eastern Cape. His father was Gadla Henry Mphakanyiswa and his mother Nosekeni Fanny. Mandela was born in the village of Mvezo where his father Chief Mphakanyiswa, presided over the village.

Mandela and his family later moved to Qunu where he bagan his formal schooling. It was in Qunu that he was given the name Nelson by his teacher on the first day of school.

Madiba later moved to Mqhekezweni after his father had passed away.



