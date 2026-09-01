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Rosemary Ndlovu, co-accused Nomsa Mudau back in court for sentencing

  • Former Tembisa police officer Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu talks to her legal representative.
  • Image Credits :
  • Nomia-Ndlovu-Sipho-Kekana 2
Tshepo Phagane

Convicted serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu and her co-accused Nomsa Mudau are due back in the Kempton Park Regional Court for sentencing proceedings.

The accused were found guilty of incitement to commit murder in connection with the 2018 plot to murder Mudau’s then husband, Justice Mudau.

The state successfully argued that Mudau, with the assistance of Ndlovu, allegedly hired hitmen to kill Mudau’s then husband.

However, the plot failed when the men instead warned the then-husband about the plan.

Ndlovu was found guilty of inciting a plot to murder her co-accused Nomsa Mudau’s then-husband.

Ndlovu is currently serving six concurrent life sentences plus 125 years after she was convicted in 2021 for murdering six family members for insurance payouts.

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