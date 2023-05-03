Rory McIlroy said he is in a better place after taking three weeks off to address his “mental and emotional well-being.” McIlroy stepped away from competitive golf after missing the cut at The Masters.

He then told Barstool that his absence from the RBC Heritage was “due to personal reasons,” however it’s all systems go for the 33-year-old Northern Ireland star at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C.

“I needed a break for me,” McIlroy told Golf Channel on Tuesday.

“Obviously, after the disappointment of Augusta, and it’s been a pretty taxing 12 months mentally, so it was nice to just try to disconnect and get away from it. But it’s nice to come back and feel refreshed.

“I think I’m in a better headspace than I was. … Yeah, you know, that run-up to Augusta is always a stressful enough couple of weeks trying to make sure everything’s in the right order and making sure your game’s in good shape. I think for me it was a nice reset because I still had to realize that there’s three more majors this year, there’s a ton left to play for.” McIlroy is a three-time winner of the Wells Fargo Championship (2010, 2015,2021) and is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3.

He set the tournament scoring record of 267 in 2015.