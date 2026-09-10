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Rooigrond prison escapee rearrested: Thobakgale

  • Image Credits :
  • Calvin Dludla
Eva Chipa

Correctional Services National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale has announced that the prisoner from the Rooigrond Maximum Correctional Centre near Mahikeng in North West, who escaped, has been rearrested.

Edward Madiba is serving a 20-year sentence for robbery, possession of a firearm and ammunition, kidnapping and parole violation.

Thobakgale also confirmed that investigations are underway into who may have assisted Madiba in his escape.

“You could not cut the lock part of a cell door and the battlers from the inside; you were to do that from outside, and that is why I am saying, this is an escape that is different from the escapes that we normally experience.”

RELATED VIDEO | Madiba’s 2nd prison escape:

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