Communities neighbouring the Roodeplaat Dam Nature Reserve northeast of Pretoria have been urged to be on the lookout for a leopard.

The Gauteng Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Department says conservation management officials and others are trying to locate the predator.

The department says the origin of the leopard is not known at this stage.

People visiting the nature reserve are also advised to be cautious.

The nature reserve’s Mpumelelo Mnci says, “So, what we have done thus far to try and deal with the situation. We have put up a notice, warning visitors to the reserve of the possibility of the leopard being in the reserve. My stress though (is) we haven’t, ourselves, sighted it, but we are on the lookout in case we do see it and in the event that the leopard is spotted, we will then bring in the University of Pretoria team again to come and dart the animal and possibly then move it to a sanctuary or other protected area and identified.”