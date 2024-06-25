Ronaldo trains with Portugal ahead of Georgia game

Reading Time: < 1 minute

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo in Wednesday’s Euro 2024 match against Georgia after selfie-hunting pitch invaders in Portugal’s last game raised security concerns and forced UEFA to introduce stricter measures to protect the players.

Portugal’s 3-0 victory over Turkey was marred by at least six fans invading the pitch desperate to get photos with Ronaldo during and after the game in Dortmund on Saturday.

The result secured Portugal qualification for the last 16 as Group F winners while Georgia need a win to reach the knockout stages.

They still could finish second and qualify if they beat Portugal and the Czechs overcome Turkey but would be eliminated if they lose or draw and the Czechs avoid defeat.