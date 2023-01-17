Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in Saudi Arabia for the first time since joining Al Nassr after he was named as captain of the Riyadh ST Eleven for an exhibition match against Lionel Messi’s Paris St Germain.

The 37-year-old Portuguese striker will lead the team made up of players from Saudi sides Al Hilal and Al Nassr against Messi’s PSG in what will be the latest chapter of the celebrated global soccer rivalry.

The highly anticipated showdown, which reportedly had more than 2 million online ticket requests, will take place in Riyadh on Thursday.

The bidding for a VIP “Beyond Imagination” ticket to the match has already topped 10 million riyals or more than two and a half million US Dollars in an auction that is set to end on Tuesday.

Ronaldo missed the first two domestic games for Al Nassr after being suspended by England’s Football Association for knocking a phone out of a fan’s hand in April.

Ronaldo arrived at the Saudi team earlier in January on a deal until 2025 estimated to be worth more than 200 million euros.

Ronaldo is set to make his first competitive appearance in the Saudi Pro League this Sunday when his club hosts Al Ettifaq.

