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Ronaldo hints at retirement, says upcoming year could be his last

  • Portugal's captain, Cristiano Ronaldo.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has fuelled speculation about his retirement plans after saying the upcoming year will probably be the ​last of his playing career.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain is ‌one of the most decorated players of all time, winning major trophies with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and his current club Al-Nassr ​since making his senior debut for Sporting in 2002.

Ronaldo, ​a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, was unable to ⁠add a World Cup title to his list of honours ​after Portugal fell short at this year’s tournament, leaving the ​sport’s biggest prize absent from his trophy cabinet.

“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” ​Ronaldo told lifestyle magazine Vogue in an interview published ​on Sunday.

The forward has scored 976 goals for club and country during ‌a ⁠career spanning more than two decades.

“I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, ​you have to ​fill your ⁠time in various ways, not just one,” he said.

“And also have more fun, travel more, ​watch and play padel, which I really like, ​and ⁠continue to enjoy what I’ve earned—what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.”

Ronaldo will ⁠continue ​playing for Saudi Pro League club ​Al-Nassr this season as he closes in on the milestone of 1,000 career ​goals.

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