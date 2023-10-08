Ronald “King” Malindi passes away

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Reigning South African bantamweight champion Ronald “King” Malindi has passed away.

The Venda-born Malindi, escaped death by the skin of his teeth early last month after being shot twice, in the chest and behind the head, in Westbury.

In a statement by Boxing South Africa, the boxer who was a taxi driver and based in Brixton in Johannesburg, passed away on Saturday.

Malindi had 19 undefeated fights and successfully defended his SA title four times.

He was a charismatic character, on and off the ring.

