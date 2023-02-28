Load shedding will continue to be implemented at Stage 3 until 16:00pm on Tuesday.

Thereafter, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00pm Tuesday until 16:00pm on Wednesday and Stage 5 load shedding will then be implemented from 16:00pm until 05:00 am on Thursday.

#POWERALERT1 Loadshedding will continue to be implemented at Stage 3 until 16:00 today. Thereafter, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 16:00 tomorrow and Stage 5 loadshedding will then be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Thursday pic.twitter.com/gDIaR5aqDp — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 28, 2023

According to the power company, each generating unit at the Camden, Kriel, Matla, and Matimba power stations has been put back into operation over the past 24 hours.

“Breakdowns at a unit each at Duvha, Lethab, Majuba and Tutuka power stations caused units to be taken offline for repairs.”