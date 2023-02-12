Eskom says it will be implementing Stage 4 load shedding during the evenings and Stage 3 during the day until further notice.

#POWERALERT1 Loadshedding will be implemented at Stages 3 and 4 during the week pic.twitter.com/LsJExrgjSf — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 12, 2023

Stage 4 will take place from 4pm in the afternoon until 5am the next day.

Stage 3 will be implemented from 5am in the morning until 4pm that afternoon.

Eskom says over the past 24 hours two generating units at Arnot and one at Kendal power stations suffered breakdowns and were taken offline for repairs.

The return to service of a generating unit at Lethabo and Hendrina power stations were delayed.

