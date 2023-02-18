Power utility Eskom has just announced that rolling blackouts will be ramped up to Stage 6 from 8pm Saturday to 5am Sunday.

The struggling power generation company says, ” This is in order to create space to replenish the emergency generation reserves.”

It also says after Stage 6, “Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until further notice, with the possibility that Stage 6 load shedding might again be implemented during Sunday night.”

Energy plan

It was announced on Friday that Eskom is close to contracting with energy partners for an additional 400 megawatts of power.

This will be done through what is described as standard offer purchase and emergency purchase procurement agreements.

That’s the word from Rudi Dicks, the head of Operation Vulindlela in the Presidency.

He was speaking at a government media update briefing on the implementation progress of the announced Energy Action Plan.

