EFF leader Julius Malema says his party believes the recent rolling blackouts may be attributed to government’s intentions to incapacitate state-owned entities (SOEs).

Eskom has reminded the public that Stage 3 rolling blackouts will be implemented from five o’clock this evening to ten o’clock tonight. The same will apply on Tuesday.

Malema was speaking during a media briefing on the outcomes of the EFF’s Central Command Team Meeting.

“The problems with Eskom and Denel are part of the current government’s intention and methods of incapacitating state-owned companies so that they can be later handed over to the private sector and friends of the current leadership. The current load shedding and crisis in Eskom are purposefully created to justify the subsequent disposal of Eskom to the white capitalist class. SA’s energy policy and direction are being directed, both domestically and globally for capitalist interest.”

Further power cuts were announced on Sunday due to a continued loss in generating capacity.

Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha says, “On Monday and Tuesday evening, both at the same time, load shedding will be implemented at Stage 3 and thereafter, load shedding will be reduced to Stage 2 for the rest of the week.”

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes that may be necessary. Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items,” Mantshantsha adds.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for a State of Disaster to be declared on Eskom. It says the State of Disaster would be solution-driven when it comes to running the power utility.

The party argues that the rolling blackouts, which have cost the country billions of rand, continue to hurt the country’s economy and have contributed to the unemployment crisis.

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter has apologised for the rolling blackouts as South Africans continue to bear the brunt.

