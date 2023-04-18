Organised business has expressed serious concerns about ongoing rolling blackouts in South Africa. Speaking at the Africa Continental Free Trade Area business forum underway in Cape Town, Chief Executive Officer of Business Leadership South Africa, Busisiwe Mavuso, says rolling blackouts have a negative impact on businesses and trade in Africa.

“The impact of loadshedding on the current environment is quite dire. I think just the fact that we are having loadshedding while we are hosting the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement is not a huge incentive. Neither is it positive for South Africa and I think a broader African economy as well.”

CEO of Business Leadership South Africa Busisiwe Mavuso says #rollingblackouts have a negative impact on businesses and trade in Africa. #SABCNews #AfCFTABF2023 pic.twitter.com/rHRDdMzwRn — OnPoint (@OnPointSABC) April 18, 2023

Eskom issued an alert on Monday informing the public that rolling blackouts will continue and that Stage 6 will continue to be implemented until 05:00 on Tuesday. The power utility further mentioned that Stage 5 will kick in until Stage 6 in the afternoon.

#POWERALERT1 Stage 6 loadshedding will continue to be implemented until 05:00 on Tuesday. Thereafter, loadshedding will be implemented at Stage 5 in the mornings and at Stage 6 in the afternoons pic.twitter.com/2V56av132b — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 17, 2023

Sales Director at Siemens Marco Rahner says their company is doing its best to come up with innovative solutions for companies across South Africa to deal with rolling blackouts.

“As we all know at the moment, we are experiencing a lot of loadshedding in South Africa. So, as Siemens, we are supporting the industries in South Africa to get reliable power supply,” Rahner says.

Sales Director at Siemens Marco Rahner says their company is doing its best to come up with innovative solutions for companies across South Africa to deal with rolling blackouts.#SABCNews #AfCFTABF2023 pic.twitter.com/ls33xUIsE7 — OnPoint (@OnPointSABC) April 18, 2023

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor has warned that the longer it takes to resolve crippling blackouts, the more harm it causes to an already fragile economy.

“The reason why President [Cyril] Ramaphosa appointed the Minister of Electricity is for someone to give dedicated attention to this issue. The longer it continues, the more harm it does and the greater the distance between our achieving eradication of poverty, creation of jobs and growth to our economy. So it has become an issue that we must resolve as quick as possible,” Pandor says.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor has warned that the longer it takes to resolve rolling blackouts, there more harm it causes in the economy. #SABCNews #AfCFTABF2023 pic.twitter.com/pbxz38UWDJ — OnPoint (@OnPointSABC) April 18, 2023

Deputy President Paul Mashathile is expected to deliver a closing address at AfCFTA this afternoon.