Eskom has extended blackouts, stage two started at 5am on Thursday morning and will run until 4 pm in the afternoon.

The power cuts will then be ramped-up to stage 4 until midnight.

Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha has also warned they may have to extend the rolling blackouts into the weekend.

Mantshantsha says, “It is anticipated that Stage 2 will be implemented at 05:00 – 24:00 on Friday. This load shedding will also assist in recovering emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised extensively to meet the increased demand over the last few days…”

“The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Koeberg and the Kusile power stations, as well as the unplanned breakdowns of a generation unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Lethabo, Majuba, Medupi and two units at Hendrina power stations, have exacerbated the capacity constraints,” added Mantshantsha.

#PowerAlert2 Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 05:00-16:00; then will increase to Stage 4 at 16:00 – 24:00 tomorrow due to the continued shortage of generation capacity pic.twitter.com/aCDWkV6I9Z — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 3, 2022

Please switch off all non-essential electrical appliances during #loadshedding to avoid power surges when the power returns. Failure to do so may lead to extended outages or damage to household appliances when the supply is restored. pic.twitter.com/P31cnt0ZXe — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 3, 2022

#Loadshedding #Stage2 will be implemented from 4pm this afternoon. Please check your schedules for the time slot relevant to you. Eskom schedules can be downloaded from https://t.co/UzMtttaJ4q Municipal customers must consult their municipalities for schedules. pic.twitter.com/5iMHJEjT7z — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 3, 2022