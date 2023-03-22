A group of political parties and unions will today be back in the High Court in Pretoria where a full bench of judges will hear their bid to have rolling blackouts declared unconstitutional.

The group includes the UDM, IFP, Build One South Africa, trade union NUMSA and labour federation SAFTU.

The group has expressed concern about the human cost of rolling blackouts and accused the government of taking disastrous decisions that have worsened the crisis.

It is also concerned about the impact of rolling blackouts on poor households, businesses, the education sector as well as public healthcare.

UDM’s Bantu Holomisa weighs-in on the court case: