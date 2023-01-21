The National Energy Crisis Committee has identified structural faults in the design of new power stations, among factors contributing to the current electricity supply constraints.

The committee has released a six-month progress update on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan. The committee has concluded that the ongoing rolling blackouts are due to historical under investment in assets to generate electricity.

In a statement, the committee says among recent progress made include the removal of red tape for new generation projects. A new Ministerial determination has been published of new generation capacity from wind, solar and battery storage.

The committee says additional power has been imported through the Southern African Power Pool and negotiations are underway to secure more from neighbouring countries.

Eskom has developed a programme to purchase power from companies with available generation capacity. In addition a team of independent experts has been established to work closely with Eskom to diagnose the problems at poorly performing power stations.

