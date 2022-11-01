Indian captain Rohit Sharma and top order batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the white ball tour of New Zealand next month but the trio will return for the Bangladesh series, Indian selector Chetan Sharma said on Monday.

India will play three Twenty20 matches and three one-day internationals in New Zealand from November 18, with Hardik Pandya to lead the side in the T20s while Shikhar Dhawan is captain for the 50-over games.

The rested batting trio is back in the squad when India tour Bangladesh in December for three ODIs and two test matches. India is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup.

“Nobody requested to be rested, the selectors have reports on load management to decide which players need rest. We’re in constant touch with the team management and medical team,” Sharma told reporters.

Sharma said India’s injured fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not be risked in the test series in Bangladesh as they look to have him fully fit before Australia tour India early next year.