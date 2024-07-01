Rocket barrage seen flying from Lebanon towards Israel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A rocket barrage was caught on camera as it was launched from Lebanon towards Israel on Monday, while sirens blared in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona to warn residents of the incoming attack.

Cross border fire between the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel has been ongoing since a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, amid international efforts to prevent a wider-scale conflict.

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned during a visit to Washington that Israel’s military is capable of taking Lebanon “back to the Stone Age” in any war with Hezbollah but insisted his government prefers a diplomatic solution on the Israel-Lebanon border.

The hostilities have largely depopulated the border zone on both sides, with tens of thousands of people fleeing their homes.