Robert Sobukwe grave site vandalised at his hometown

The grave site of Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) founding member Robert Sobukwe has been vandalised at his hometown in Robert Sobukwe Town, formerly known as Graaf Reinet, in the Eastern Cape.

This is the second time the grave has been vandalised this year, as the first incident happened in March.

Speaking on behalf of the Robert Sobukwe Town steering committee, Nomandla Singeni says they have written to the Department of Arts and Culture, calling for enhanced security and relocation of the grave to the Robert Sobukwe Museum.

“It is with profound sadness and deep concern that the grave of uTata Robert Sobukwe has once again been vandalised. The extent of the recent damage appears to be significantly worse than the vandalism that took place in March this year. This is not merely an act of vandalism; it is an attack on our national heritage, our memory and our dignity.”

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