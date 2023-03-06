Limpopo Premier, Stanley Mathabatha, says more still needs to be done to ensure that roads are of quality standards.

Mathabatha was speaking to the families of 16 people who lost their lives in a road crash at Leeuwfontein outside Groblersdal on Friday.

Mathabatha, however, says the R579 road where the crash happened is in good condition.

Mathabatha also sent condolences to the families.

“Roads are better but we still have a long way to go to make them first class in that particular area where the accident happened. I don’t think we can blame the road and I also passed there myself, but all in all, I must send my condolences to the bereaved families.”

Video: Calls for improvement of the R579 Road in Leeuwfontein to avoid accidents

Meanwhile, police are investigating a culpable homicide case in connection with the road crash.

Limpopo Police Commissioner, Thembi Hadebe, says one of the deceased persons is still unidentified.

She says police will use fingerprints to identify the deceased. Hadebe was giving an update to the families in a meeting at Elias Motsoaledi municipal auditorium in Groblersdal.

“There were three taxis that were there, including the truck, and all of them in the same direction and unfortunately, they ran in the same direction and the taxis was trapped.””

Hadebe says 15 victims have so far been identified.